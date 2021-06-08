Photo: AEW star Hikaru Shida reveals stunning new look

AEW star Hikaru Shida reigned for over a year as AEW Women's Champion. Her historic run with the title came to an end at Double or Nothing 2021, when she lost to Dr. Britt Baker.

The Japanese superstar has since undergone a radical departure from her conventional image and looks all set to get back into the thick of things.

Shida showed off her new look by taking to her social media handles, Twitter and Instagram. She posted identical pictures of herself with short hair and different in-ring gear than what she wore before her loss to Britt Baker at the aforementioned pay-per-view.

A couple of days ago, Shida had teased this look change by sharing a picture of her hair on the floor. Some fans began predicting that Shida might be hinting towards embracing her dark side and turning heel.

The former AEW Women's Champion was also in action on this week's AEW: Dark Elevation sporting her new look. She squared off against Diamante in the main event and came up on top after a short, yet competitive match.

Hikaru Shida played a crucial role in reviving AEW's women's division

Hikaru Shida as AEW Women's Champion

Winning the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing 2020, Hikaru Shida embarked upon a memorable 372-day reign with the title.

Though the women's division as a whole struggled for relevance, Shida had strong title defenses against Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, and more.

Gradually, the division found its footing, and Shida played a central role by defending her championship in fantastic TV matches on Dynamite.

Though Nyla Rose seems to be the imminent challenger for AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, Shida will also be around, hoping to win her title back.

What do you think about Hikaru Shida's new look? Do you think she can reclaim her AEW Women's Championship from Britt Baker at some point in the future?

