AEW star hints at frustration with recent booking: "I refuse to sit back"

A major AEW star has made a bold claim regarding their career. They mentioned how, despite being overshadowed by some of their peers, they refused to stay idle as they looked to reclaim their spot at the top.

Ad

Deonna Purrazo made an instant impact after signing with AEW in early 2024. However, after a few months, she got lost in the mix after several of her great feuds. She has not been seen in any major title scene in the women's division and has not had the best momentum about her win-loss record. Her last match was a loss to Harley Cameron almost three weeks ago.

The Virtuosa took to X/Twitter to talk about her recent run on the independent circuit and how she was still sore after her matches. She mentioned that heading into her 13th year of wrestling, she was hungry for more, and she refused to let others pass her by. It seems that heading into the rest of the year, she is looking to push herself to the top of the division.

Ad

Trending

"It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled 3 matches in 3 days. I’m still tired & I’m still sore… but as I begin my 13th year of wrestling, I’m still as hungry as I was year 1. And I refuse to sit back and feel as though my peers are passing me by. I AM the standard. Always have been and I’m coming to reclaim MY crown. VIRTUOSA 👁️," the 30-year-old wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deonna Purrazzo made a claim regarding Toni Storm's AEW Women's World title reign

Last year at AEW Revolution, Deonna Purrazzo challenged 'Timeless' Toni Storm for her women's world title after just two months of being with the company. In her first title match, she put on a good performance, only to fall short due to outside interference by Luther and Mariah May.

Ad

A user on X/Twitter mentioned that it had already been a year since then. Purrazzo responded and mentioned that, despite the manner in which she lost, she was not given her rematch for the title. At the time, this was brushed aside as she immediately got into a feud with Thunder Rosa.

“And still never got my rematch… 🤔”

Expand Tweet

Now, Toni Storm is once more the AEW Women's World Champion. This could now be Deonna Purrazzo's chance for a rematch, and an opportunity to finally win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback