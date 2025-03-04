Toni Storm's former AEW rival declares title rematch still pending a year later

A former rival of the AEW Women’s Champion, Toni Storm, has declared that she is yet to get her rematch exactly a year after she last had the match. She was a formidable opponent and Storm will be happy nothing came of it.

The former WWE star has had a lot of great feuds in AEW over the years, and more often than not, she has come out on top. In the same way, she was involved in a memorable feud with none other than Deonna Purrazzo last year.

The two women had a great feud, and they last fought each other at last year’s Revolution pay-per-view. Toni Storm, in her class, came out on top in that match against Deonna. However, The Virtuosa did not get her rematch after.

Deonna has now taken to X/Twitter to remind everyone of that very fact. She wrote:

“And still never got my rematch… 🤔”

Deonna Purrazzo tells AEW fans not to count her out

Deonna Purrazzo lost a lot of steam from her momentum last year, and she has been slowly trying to get back to her best this year.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, she urged her fans not to give up on her. She said:

“You know what? There's ebbs and flows to all of this. There's been lots and lots of chatter. I am a workhorse. I just started my 13th year of professional wrestling. I have never stopped wrestling. I have never stopped loving this. Again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself. I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows. We've talked about our stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just gonna be a waiting game. Don't count me out of the fight, guys.”

Those are some big words, and she hopes to ensure that she keeps up her side of the bargain with the AEW fans.

