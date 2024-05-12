AEW star Hook breaks silence after losing FTW Title; addresses Chris Jericho's actions

AEW star Hook has finally addressed his loss to Chris Jericho. The Learning Tree defeated the 25-year-old for the FTW Championship at Dynasty on April 21, 2024.

Chris Jericho has gone to extreme lengths to rub Hook the wrong way. He also attacked The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's father, Taz, on AEW TV. The former FTW Champion called out Jericho on the latest episode of Collision and issued a warning.

“Chris Jericho, when you first made the offer to advise me, to stand by my side, I had my hesitations. I said to you Chris, 'I know who you are.' So, with everything that has gone down recently, yes, it has p**sed me off. The things you’ve done have p**sed me off Jericho. But, none of this surprises me. You said to me, ‘Hook, I know who you can be.’ Jericho, you don't know who or what I can be but I can't wait to show you,” Hook said in a promo.

The former WWE star will no doubt have something to say to Hook and will likely give his response on AEW Dynamite next week. It will be interesting to see what's next in the compelling storyline.

