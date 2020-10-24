AEW Star hospitalized after suffering serious injury at Dynamite tapings for the next episode 

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite has already been taped, and reliable Reddit user SpaceForce1 released the tapings' results.

The most troubling update from the show was from the singles match between Abadon and Tay Conti.

It was revealed that the match was stopped abruptly due to a serious injury. SpaceForce1 noted that the injury was bad, and the star in question had to be rushed to a nearby local medical facility.

SpaceForce1 wrote the following on Reddit:

Tay Conti vs. Abaddon: The match was stopped abruptly due to a serious injury. Not gonna speculate, but it was bad and resulted in hospitalization. This match probably won't air.

Dave Meltzer provided more details on the incident and revealed that Abadon was the wrestler who suffered a serious injury during the match. While it was termed as a severe injury, Abadon is expected to make a complete recovery. She even took to Twitter after the tapings, and while she didn't address the injury, her social media activity was seen as a good sign regarding her condition. It was added that the match might not air on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

The details regarding Abadon's status, as of this writing, are scarce, but we should get more clarity on the situation soon.

What else happened at the latest AEW Dynamite tapings?

Wardlow and Hangman Page kicked off the episode of Dynamite in the tournament semifinals, in which Hangman Page managed to overcome the towering giant.

Eddie Kingston picked up a win over Matt Sydal, followed by the Inner Circle Town Hall meeting to decide whether MJF should join the stable. The segment ended with an AEW Full Gear match being booked between MJF and Chris Jericho. If MJF wins, then he would officially become an Inner Circle member. Eric Bischoff also made his AEW TV return as part of the Town Hall segment.

Cody and Orange Cassidy's Lumberjack match for the TNT Championship ended with The American Nightmare retaining the title. Shawn Spears won a 30-second squash match, which was speculated to be a 'last-minute scramble filler' to make up for the women's match. Scorpio Sky attacked Spears after the match to continue their rivalry.

The evening's main event had Kenny Omega beat Penta El Zero M, who was a replacement for the injured Fenix. The Cleaner won and booked his place in the tournament finals against his former AEW tag team partner, Hangman Page.