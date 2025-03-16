AEW star on Hulk Hogan being booed due to controversial move: "It was just unbelievable"

An AEW star has spoken about the time Hulk Hogan was booed due to a controversial move. He could not believe how fans reacted to The Hulkster's decision.

Jeff Jarrett was a big name in TNA Wrestling in the 2010s. During the same time, Hulk Hogan joined the company as a backstage and on-screen personality. Upon their arrival, Hogan and Eric Bischoff seemingly decided to discontinue the use of the six-sided ring.

Many fans did not like the change and started booing Hogan for making the decision. On his My World podcast, Double J said the following about the situation:

“Talk about living in the bubble. Look, I mean, I’m always cache [sic] if I have to describe Hogan. I believe he’s the biggest box office attraction this business has ever produced. I think that includes [John] Cena, I think that includes [The] Rock, Undertaker, you name it. Anyway, so with all due respect, Hogan not having a clue what TNA Wrestling was all about—the six-sided ring, all of that, he was so far away from who our audience was. Again, I’ve always said, that’s on Dixie [Carter]. That’s 100% on her. Why she didn’t say, Hulk, this six-sided ring got us shelf space, and we’ve sold a lot of licensing on it and the way we look at it and Spike looks at it.”

Jarrett said fans' reaction to the announcement was "unbelievable."

“They ain’t going to tell you no for any reason because you’re Hulk Hogan but let me just give you some context on this and that. I mean, they booed him on night one. Can you imagine how Kevin K and Spike felt? The big savior of TNA quote unquote that didn’t need saving, was on the right track, is gonna walk out there and they’re booing him on night one? It’s just like, guys, do y’all not see the forest? Nope, you can’t because of the trees. It was just unbelievable.” [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Jeff Jarrett says there was a huge disconnect between Hulk Hogan and TNA

On the same episode of his podcast, Jeff Jarrett said there was a disconnect on every level between The Hulkster and TNA Wrestling. Recalling the night TNA moved away from the six-sided ring, Double J added that the change didn't reflect what the company stood for.

“Just a total disconnect on every [level]. Poor Orlando Jordan and the Nasty Boys and Val Venus. It was just everything that TNA wasn’t,” he said.

Hulk Hogan was also booed during RAW’s Netflix debut in January 2025. Since then, he hasn't been seen on any notable pro wrestling show.

