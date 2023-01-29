AEW star hypes Cody Rhodes' return at WWE Royal Rumble

The opening match of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble saw the men's 30-man match kick off the show. One of the fan favorites to win the match was Cody Rhodes. Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks took to Twitter to share his support for The American Nightmare.

Rhodes was sidelined for several months due to a torn pectoral muscle. Last week on Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare revealed that he would be making his return to the squared circle at the Royal Rumble event.

The 30-Men Rumble kicked off the night. The American Nightmare was the 30th entrant in the match. AEW star Ricky Starks took to Twitter to share his support for the former EVP of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"#30 is a great number. LFG," Ricky Starks tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones #30 is a great number. LFG #30 is a great number. LFG

The final two members of the Men's Rumble match were entrant number one Gunther and 30th entrant Cody Rhodes. This was perhaps the first time the last and the first entrant were the final two members of the Rumble. Both stars gave it their all to win their first-ever Rumble.

Finally, after a series of back-and-forths, The American Nightmare eliminated Gunther to win the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes will head on to WrestleMania 39 to attempt to win his first WWE Title.

What was your reaction to Cody's win? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes