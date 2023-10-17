AEW star hypes up his in-ring return for the first time since WWE departure in 2020

Former WWE and current AEW star Chris Hero has just dropped a message that will excite wrestling fans across the globe.

Chris, who has been working as a producer in AEW and assisting Tony Khan, took to Twitter to announce his much-anticipated return to the ring. Hero, formerly known as Kassius Ohno, during his time with WWE. He was rated very highly during his time there and was considered to be a part of one of the most feared factions of all time, The Shield.

He revealed that he will be wrestling for the first time in three and a half years for West Coast Pro Wrestling against Timothy Thatcher on November 17.

“It’s been 3 1/2 years since I’ve stepped in the ring & heard that bell ring. Friday, November 17th, San Francisco, West Coast Pro, MY HOME… Timothy Thatcher gets his bell rung. Here he comes,” Hero tweeted.

It will be a memorable moment for the former WWE star.

Matt Hardy supports AEW President Tony Khan after he aimed at WWE

AEW President Tony Khan made headlines last week after constantly taking shots at WWE and people like Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon on Twitter.

He received a lot of flak from fans but has now been backed by one of All Elite's own Matt Hardy.

On his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the star revealed how TK is not afraid of WWE.

“He’s passionate about pro wrestling, and I think he knows he can directly reach people, people who are like him. I think his mentality is of a diehard fan, and I feel like he interacts with diehard fans, and he feels like he’s able to reach diehard fans, and I think he feels like he can buy some equity with those people, especially if he’s not afraid to back down from WWE and the system," Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan is a fan who happens to lead the second-largest wrestling promotion in the world after WWE.

What do you make of Matt Hardy’s comments? Let us know in the comments section below.