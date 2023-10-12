Tony Khan lashes out at Vince McMahon after losing Tuesday night ratings war

AEW President Tony Khan is having a very rough time by the looks of things, as he once again took to Twitter to air out some dirty laundry. This time he took a shot at none other than Vince McMahon.

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday and NXT went head to head on Tuesday, and the latter blew Khan’s company's offering out of the water when it came to ratings. Fans on Twitter were commenting about how WWE’s third-rated brand was better than AEW’s main brand, and that prompted a response from Khan.

Tony took to Twitter, and in a rather unabashed way, lashed out at a fan for suggesting that Vince McMahon had the power and the influence to take cheap shots at others.

“Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots,” Khan responded.

It will be interesting to see if anyone from WWE will respond, either directly or indirectly, and if they do so, it will be reported here first.

Tony Khan takes a pop at Shawn Michaels as well

Vince McMahon was not the only one that felt the wrath of Tony Khan. The other person that was in the firing line was none other than NXT General Manager Shawn Michaels.

Tony was ticked off by a fan’s post which showed an snapshot of Shawn Michaels with a cigar and the Booker of the year award. TK let it rip and retorted:

"Actually I'm pretty sure that last night blew whatever chance he had at winning that award," Khan tweeted.

With NXT pretty much beating Dynamite on every metric possible on Tuesday, it is more than possible that this has irked Tony to such an extent that he is publicly taking shots at WWE. Only time will tell what is next in store.

