Tony Khan blasts Shawn Michaels; says AEW Dynamite blew whatever chance he had at winning ‘Booker of the Year’ award

Following the head-to-head competition between AEW and NXT recently, AEW President Tony Khan took a shot once more at WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid was appointed as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative last year, and he has been managing the creative side of NXT, similar to what his best friend Triple H used to do. This past week, the talk was about NXT pulling out all the stops, ensuring they won the ratings war for the week.

On Twitter, wrestling fans were commenting on how others rated NXT and AEW Dynamite shows respectively. Out of nowhere, Tony Khan joined in the conversation. A fan then replied to him by posting a picture of Shawn Michaels holding a "Booker of the Year" award. Khan then replied by saying that last night might have blown HBK's chance at winning said hypothetical award.

"Actually I'm pretty sure that last night blew whatever chance he had at winning that award," the AEW President replied

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan makes aggressive comments toward Triple H and Shawn Michaels before Dynamite

Ahead of last night's battle between NXT and AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, Tony Khan took a shot at both Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Both men were key figures in how NXT came to be, and how it was currently booked.

Hours before the show, an exclusive from Haus of Wrestling came out, where they claimed that the D-Generation X duo were looking to send a message. The AEW President immediately replied to this on Twitter, saying that he too had a message, as he then promoted his show scheduled for the night as well.

He then took a shot at them by posting a picture of a wooden door with insulting words painted over it, seemingly meant for his competitors.

Khan's tweet can be found here.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the day, despite the "war" going on between the two promotions, it was a win across the wrestling industry, as the world enjoyed both shows last night. With the shows now being back to different days, it will be interesting to see if the war continues, or if this was a one-time thing.

Who do you think had the better show last night between NXT and AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE