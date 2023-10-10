Tony Khan issues "bald a**hole" insult in an explosive message to Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Tony Khan has not shied away from taking shots at Triple H and Shawn Michaels ahead of the Tuesday night battle between NXT and AEW. This was again highlighted by an explosive tweet from the AEW boss where he seemingly referred to his WWE counterparts as bald a***oles.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have loaded up the upcoming NXT episode with huge names set to appear, like John Cena, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, and Asuka. While this is great for WWE fans, there is the belief that the reason for this could be to counter-program against AEW Dynamite, as the Wednesday-night show will be airing their 'Title Tuesday' episode to avoid clashing with the MLB playoffs.

In response to this, the Jacksonville Jaguars boss has loaded up Dynamite with a number of big matches, including a buy-in match between Eddie Kingston and Minoru Suzuki for both the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

Ahead of the titanic clash between the two shows, the Fulham owner sent out an explosive tweet aimed at Triple H and Shawn Michaels. You can view the tweet here.

What have Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Tony Khan planned for Tuesday night?

Carmelo Hayes, with John Cena in his corner, will take on Bron Breakker who will be accompanied by Paul Heyman in the main event.

Cody Rhodes is advertised to make a huge announcement on the show and it is anybody's guess as to what it is going to be. Tyler Bate will join forces with the Brawling Brutes to take on Gallus in a Pub Rules Match while Asuka will challenge Roxanne Perez in a very exciting match-up.

AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday will begin with a free buy-in show featuring Eddie Kingston vs Minoru Suzuki. Adam Copeland will make his in-ring debut for Tony Khan's company when he takes on Luchasaurus. Saraya will defend the AEW Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida while Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson will collide to determine the number one contender for the TNT Championship.

Toni Storm and MJF are set to make appearances while Jon Moxley will take on Rey Fenix in an AEW International Championship match. Adam Page will clash against Jay White to round off the show.

Needless to say, Tony Khan, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels have set up a mouthwatering night of wrestling for fans.

