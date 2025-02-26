AEW star hypes tag team's return ahead of Dynamite: "We're back"

Tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, top stars will make their return to the show and the promotion. They will be in action against another popular faction. A member of the group has sent out a quick message hyping up their return.

FTR is known as one of the top tag teams in the entire roster. Tony Khan recently announced their return to Dynamite, where they will compete in trios action against the Undisputed Kingdom. This will be their first appearance on the Wednesday show since January 1 at Fight for the Fallen, when they teamed up with Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) to take on The Death Riders.

The duo is set to reunite with Daniel Garcia, who has been in an interesting rivalry with Adam Cole and his faction. They have worked together on three occasions and have gone to war with The Patriarchy and The House of Black in the past. Dax Harwood seems to be looking forward to this, as he posted a short message along with some pictures of them.

"Tomorrow. We’re back. FTgaRcia #AEWDynamite," Dax wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

What else will be featured on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night?

In addition to this interesting trios match, several other matches and segments are scheduled for AEW Dynamite leading up to Revolution.

Tomorrow night, Will Ospreay, Hangman Adam Page, and MJF will be on the show. Harley Cameron will also compete as she looks to bounce back from her recent loss to Mercedes Moné. To top it all off, the main event will feature a title match between Konosuke Takeshita and Orange Cassidy, with the winner facing Kenny Omega at Revolution.

See the full card for tomorrow's show below.

AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Bounty match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

'Hangman' Adam Page in action

MJF segment

Tomorrow's show looks to be an interesting one, as this may continue to solidify the buildup for what looks to be an amazing pay-per-view match card. It's yet to be seen which other matches could be added to the show and if some will be made official tomorrow night.

