"I just thought it was really cool what that lifestyle meant" - AEW star idolizes CM Punk for his lifestyle

CM Punk is certainly an influence on youngsters in the wrestling business, and Lee Moriarty is no exception as he talked about how Punk being a straight edge influenced his lifestyle.

The Apex of Combat revealed on AEW Unrestricted that he didn't really know the term "straight edge" but later found out when he watched the former WWE Champion on TV.

From that point on, he knew that his path was to become alcohol and drug-free and that he would make his family proud because of his lifestyle.

"I didn't know it was called 'straight edge.' I didn't know that there was this thing until I found CM Punk when I was watching TV one day, and I looked more into it for, why the Xs are there, from lots of the concerts and stuff, people underage not being able to drink. I just thought it was really cool, how, what that lifestyle meant. So, I took that pledge, and then from then on, I've just always been straight edge and I feel like that's made my family a little more comfortable with me living the lifestyle I live." said Moriarty [6:35 - 7:00]

Moriarty and Punk faced off on the December 1, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite. The Second City Saint picked up his eighth straight victory since his debut after giving the Go To Sleep to Moriarty.

CM Punk has been putting over young talent, what's next for him?

CM Punk had a grueling Dog Collar Match against Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Revolution, where he won, thanks to Wardlow's help.

With that and Wardlow separating from MJF, Punk and Wardlow could join forces if Max decides to take it to them. The Second City Saint and Mr. Mayhem had a match on January 12, 2022 edition of Dynamite, with the former winning via the inside cradle.

Punk and Wardlow as a duo could help the latter solidify himself further as a main eventer in the future. With the Best In the World's tactical prowess and Mr. Mayhem's strength, they could be a force to reckon with.

Since his return to pro-wrestling in AEW, Punk has been busy putting over young talent, like Darby Allin, Moriarty, and Wardlow, among others. Win or lose, any wrestler who's going to be associated with him is going to benefit from his star power.

