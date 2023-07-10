AEW star injured

The AEW roster, unfortunately, suffered another setback this past weekend, as yet another star sustained an injury. The name in question is Ashley D'Amboise.

The 32-year-old recently got engaged to IMPACT Wrestling star Trey Miguel while the pair was in France for a wrestling seminar. Unfortunately, D'Amboise injured her ankle sometime over the weekend while wrestling and might be sidelined for the foreseeable future. She debuted on AEW Rampage in a losing effort against Anna Jay AS on the show's April 26, 2023 edition.

Ashley D'Amboise recently took to Instagram to update fans on her condition and showed off her new engagement ring and the cast on her now-injured ankle. It remains to be seen how long she will be sidelined from in-ring action following the unfortunate development.

"Broken ankle... Full heart," D'Amboise shared on her Instagram Story.

D'Amboise only wrestled once on television after being signed by the promotion earlier this year. The length of her deal is unknown, but according to some reports, she's contracted to appear in both ROH and All Elite Wrestling.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW star Bryan Danielson is also, unfortunately, dealing with an injury

Bryan Danielson sustained an arm injury recently and is set to miss the 2023 Blood and Guts match. Last year, he suffered an injury in the barbaric bout and was forced to miss the inaugural Forbidden Door event.

During his recent match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door II, Danielson hurt his forearm. While the nature of his injury was initially unknown, Danielson's wife, Brie Garcia, later took to social media to share his arm's X-rays, revealing the injury's severity.

DaxterMF (He/Him) @DaxterMF Bryan Danielson's Forbidden Door entrance is one of the greatest moments in AEW history.



Fans had been waiting so long for Bryan to come out to The Final Countdown and when they got it, the fans did not disappoint. Bryan Danielson's Forbidden Door entrance is one of the greatest moments in AEW history.Fans had been waiting so long for Bryan to come out to The Final Countdown and when they got it, the fans did not disappoint. https://t.co/XWDAqqeImU

While there aren't nearly as many injured stars on the roster as during the run-up to last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, it is quite unsettling when athletes hurt themselves. Hopefully, AEW may have some backup plans to ensure the storylines on TV remain unaffected in the stars' absence.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes