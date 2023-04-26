Tony Khan reportedly signs former WWE talent to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly signed former WWE talent Ashley D'Amboise.

D'Amboise is a professional wrestler who made her debut on AEW Dark in 2021 and has since appeared over 20 times. She also appeared on Rampage in July 2022. Additionally, she made a brief appearance on WWE Smackdown, where she played the role of a ballerina who emerged from a gift box and performed a dance during a match featuring Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Imperium.

Fightful's Sean Sapp has reported that Ashley D'Amboise has signed a deal with Tony Khan after being considered a highly coveted free agent. Although it was not specified whether it was a full-time or tiered deal, D'Amboise is confirmed to be under contract with All Elite Wrestling/ROH.

Since mid-March, she has exclusively competed for AEW and Ring of Honor, taking on opponents like Athena, Maki Itoh, Mei Suruga, and Emi Sakura. D'Amboise's signing with All Elite Wrestling comes as no surprise, as the company had reportedly offered her a contract back in February.

With her experience in the industry and presence on various wrestling shows, D'Amboise is sure to be a valuable addition to the roster. The company has yet to publicly announce her signing, but fans can look forward to seeing more of her on their screens in the future.

AEW's new signee Ashley D'Amboise has many appearances in WWE

Ashley D'Amboise, the newly signed wrestler, has had several appearances for WWE in the past. She participated in Los Lotharios' Kiss Cam segment on SmackDown and appeared on RAW during Tamina and Dana Brooke's bachelorette party.

D'Amboise has also trained with AEW's Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Billy Gunn at The Nightmare Factory, as indicated by her Instagram bio.

With her experience and connections in the wrestling industry, D'Amboise is sure to be an exciting addition to Tony Khan's already talented roster.

