AEW star injured ahead of career-altering high-stakes match 

A major AEW star has just been laid out tonight on Dynamite following an attack by a top stable. This may have grave implications for one of their upcoming high-stakes matches.
Will Ospreay is one step away from a chance to win his first world title since joining AEW last year. He is in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and will compete for the trophy and a future world title shot next month at Double or Nothing. He is waiting for the semifinal winner between Kyle Fletcher and Hangman Adam Page to be determined.
Moments ago, the Aerial Assassin teamed up with Brody King to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander. The Don Callis Family duo surprised everyone as they took the win tonight, but that wasn't the end of it as they continued their attack post-match.
Fletcher came out as he wanted to join the party and attack his former best friend. This was also a way of softening Ospreay should they meet in the AEW Owen Hart Cup finals. Hangman also came out for a fight, but could not handle the numbers' disadvantage.
It is unclear how Will Ospreay's condition will be in the coming weeks following this attack. The Protostar will now have the momentum heading into next week's semifinals match.