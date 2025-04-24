AEW star injured ahead of career-altering high-stakes match 

A major AEW star has just been laid out tonight on Dynamite following an attack by a top stable. This may have grave implications for one of their upcoming high-stakes matches.

Ad

Will Ospreay is one step away from a chance to win his first world title since joining AEW last year. He is in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and will compete for the trophy and a future world title shot next month at Double or Nothing. He is waiting for the semifinal winner between Kyle Fletcher and Hangman Adam Page to be determined.

Moments ago, the Aerial Assassin teamed up with Brody King to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander. The Don Callis Family duo surprised everyone as they took the win tonight, but that wasn't the end of it as they continued their attack post-match.

Ad

Trending

Fletcher came out as he wanted to join the party and attack his former best friend. This was also a way of softening Ospreay should they meet in the AEW Owen Hart Cup finals. Hangman also came out for a fight, but could not handle the numbers' disadvantage.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear how Will Ospreay's condition will be in the coming weeks following this attack. The Protostar will now have the momentum heading into next week's semifinals match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More