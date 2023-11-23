AEW star injured after bump leads to match being stopped

An AEW star suffered a concussion while taking a bump during the Ring of Honor tapings this week. The match had to be stopped, and he was taken to the back.

The AEW star in question is Cole Karter. Karter also performed on WWE's developmental brand, NXT, under the ring name Troy Donovan. He made his first AEW appearance in 2021 and has featured in various matches. Cole currently performs on Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor promotion.

Karter, alongside Griff Garrison, is managed onscreen by the former WWE star Maria Kanellis. This week, during the ROH tapings after Dynamite, Karter, and Garrison squared off against Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, the fans in attendance were also looking forward to it.

However, Karter took a bump early on in the match and, unfortunately, suffered a concussion and collapsed in the ring. Following the incident, the match had to be stopped. Thankfully, he soon stood up and left the ring alone without help. This indicates that he is not in the worst condition.

Moreover, the cameraman stopped filming after the bump, so the match and the concussion are unlikely to air on TV this week. More updates regarding the same will be provided soon.

What else happened in the ROH tapings after AEW Dynamite?

As mentioned, the Ring of Honor was taped after Dynamite in Chicago. The BCC member Wheeler Yuta defeated Lee Moriarty in the first match after Dynamite. Interestingly, three matches were taped before the start of Dynamite.

Billie Starkz also captured a victory over former MMA star Marina Shafir. Colt Cabana and Brandon Cutler defeated GPA and Trevor Outlaw in another tag team match.

In the show's main event, The Mogul Embassy member Brian Cage defeated Action Andretti in dominating fashion. Moreover, the show will be aired on Thursday this week.