AEW star injured; replacement revealed

An injury to a star led to a massive change of plans for AEW. The company had sent the 41-year-old star Taya Valkyrie to CMLL in March 2025. She has wrestled eight matches in one and a half months, winning five of them. She was on a good run, but unfortunately, an injury resulted in her being replaced by a young star.

Former ROH Women's World Television Champion Billie Starkz is among the many promising stars of the promotion. She recently returned to the Tony Khan-led promotion to feud with Mercedes Mone. Although she did not win the TBS Championship, she impressed many first-time viewers and showcased her impeccable skills.

Recently, CMLL revealed that AEW's Taya Valkyrie is injured and will not be participating in their weekend shows. The company immediately announced Billie Starkz as her replacement.

Jim Cornette says AEW's Billie Starkz shouldn't wrestle on national TV

The former ROH Women's World TV Champion had a great match on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. While many fans and veterans appreciated the bout, Jim Cornette commented on the promising star.

While speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that Billie isn't ready to wrestle on national TV because she doesn't have a personality yet. He also stated that she might find success on the independent circuit.

"Billie Starkz... She's a kid. I don't know she's ready for national TV yet. She has poor posture, she stands with her head drooping over, is it scoliosis, I don't know. She needs to stand up straight. But the point is, you know, Billie Starkz right now, 20 years old or however old she is, she don't have much of a tan, she don't have much of a physique, she's not very old, she's not full-grown yet, she might do good on the indies, but do you put her on national TV as a prodigy? And the answer is, no you don't, 'cause she ain't," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Starkz's CMLL run turns out to be a success.

