Popular AEW star invites WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to hang out with him at Dynamite's Canada debut next week

Popular AEW star Danhausen has shoot his shot at potentially making a new friend in the form of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Johnson is currently on a worldwide media tour to promote the upcoming DC Comics movie, "Black Adam," and is scheduled to be in Toronto, Canada, on October 13th.

This coincides with AEW Dynamite and Rampage taking place in Canada for the first time on October 12th and 13th at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum. This has prompted Danhausen to post a video to Twitter inviting The Rock to come and hang out with him if he gets the chance.

“Hello yes, The Dwayne, it is I Danhausen here, very nice, very evil, you know Danhausen, and he sees you’re doing a Black Adam media tour. Starting—well it is in October 13th of some sort in Miami and Toronto, and Danhausen happens to be in Toronto the same day. So after we figure out your multiple cloning scenarios, perhaps we could meet up. Do some muscle dust, eat some proteins, work out our muscles, and discuss black adams, sound good? Good, Danhausen see you soon. Have your people contact Danhausen’s people and—call Danhausen,” said the AEW star. [0:01-0:38]

Given that The Rock will also be making appearances in Atlanta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida, on October 13th, it's highly unlikely that Danhausen will get the chance to "eat some proteins" with The People's Champion. Still, in wrestling, you can never say never.

AEW Dynamite has already got some very high-profile matches advertised

If The Rock does manage to stop by the Coca-Cola Coliseum while All Elite Wrestling is in town, he is guaranteed to witness some very exciting matches featuring a number of names he has shared the ring with during his career.

At the time of writing, Dynamite has got three matches set in stone, with the main attraction being the trilogy match between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. They will battle over the ROH World Championship in "The Wizard's" home country.

Elsewhere on the show, "Daddy A**" Billy Gunn will go one-on-one with Swerve Strickland and, in a highly anticipated grudge match, former AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will take each other on in a singles match for the first time ever.

