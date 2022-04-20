"You can start by retiring" - AEW star lashes out at Matt Hardy

AEW stars Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy have continued their feud on social media, with Kassidy suggesting the former ECW Champion should retire.

The two met in eight-man action on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation, as Matt and Jeff Hardy teamed with Top Flight against the AFO's Private Party, the Blade and Angelico.

The Hardys and Private Party have been feuding since the post-Revolution AEW Dynamite, where Andrade El Idolo moved to usurp Matt as leader of their faction. The in-ring exploits have been supplemented with back-and-forth between Kassidy and the older Hardy brother on Twitter.

During the latest exchange, Hardy mocked his former protege, prompting Kassidy to suggest retirement for the wrestling veteran.

The Hardys have thus far faced Private Party on three separate occasions. They made their tag debut against Kassidy and Marc Quen on Dynamite before facing the pair once more in eight-man tag action alongside Sting and Darby Allin against the AFO, The Butcher and The Blade.

The Hardys will face Private Party once more on AEW Dark

The latest chapter in the Hardy-Private Party saga is set to be written tonight as they square off once again in a 10-man tag bout. Joining Matt and Jeff are Frankie Kazarian and Top Flight as The Blade, Angelico and Max Caster join Private Party for the contest.

While The Blade and Angelico belong to the AFO faction alongside Kassidy and Quen, Max Caster joins the battle as a mercenary, having been left without injury-stricken partner Anthony Bowens.

Even outside of their feud with the Hardys, the AFO have a busy week ahead. Andrade El Idolo squares off against Darby Allin in a coffin match as the pair look to close their feud, which has been raging for months.

Elsewhere, MJF has rented the services of The Butcher, relying on the powerhouse to slay Wardlow this week on Dynamite.

