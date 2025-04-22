AEW star issues public apology to fans

  • home icon
Wrestling fans (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW Facebook page)
An AEW star has issued a public apology to fans. This was not expected and goes fully against his heel persona.

Ricochet is one of the biggest heels in AEW, and he has firmly placed himself in that position thanks to his recent antics. Since turning heel, he has built up this reputation of being antagonistic, and he did just that over the WrestleMania weekend.

The former WWE star spent a lot of time arguing with fans, even taking shots at certain wrestlers, and making his feelings clear. He has now taken to X/Twitter to send a message to his fans and issued an apology.

“Okay, guys. I'm sorry for everything. Can we have a do over? 🙏🏽,” he wrote.
Going by his character over the last few months, many fans will know that this is Ricochet being sarcastic and not him being apologetic.

Speedball Mike Bailey blasts AEW star Ricochet

Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey are in a feud right now. The two stars fought each other in a Triple Threat match with Kenny Omega at Dynasty for the International Championship.

The hate between the two is real, and it was made clear by Bailey in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The former TNA star said:

“And Ricochet, I think, is incredibly talented, one of the most influential high flyers of our generation, but I think that his lack of success in AEW, the reason he isn't a champion, is because he's been too focused on trolling and not focused enough on winning, so I mean the best thing I can say is just get out of the way at Dynasty, and if he stays out of my way and I can get my foot across the head of Kenny Omega, I will become International Champion.”

That is a shot at Ricochet, and it just goes to show the kind of disdain between the two stars.

