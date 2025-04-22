AEW star issues public apology to fans

An AEW star has issued a public apology to fans. This was not expected and goes fully against his heel persona.

Ad

Ricochet is one of the biggest heels in AEW, and he has firmly placed himself in that position thanks to his recent antics. Since turning heel, he has built up this reputation of being antagonistic, and he did just that over the WrestleMania weekend.

The former WWE star spent a lot of time arguing with fans, even taking shots at certain wrestlers, and making his feelings clear. He has now taken to X/Twitter to send a message to his fans and issued an apology.

Ad

Trending

“Okay, guys. I'm sorry for everything. Can we have a do over? 🙏🏽,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going by his character over the last few months, many fans will know that this is Ricochet being sarcastic and not him being apologetic.

Speedball Mike Bailey blasts AEW star Ricochet

Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey are in a feud right now. The two stars fought each other in a Triple Threat match with Kenny Omega at Dynasty for the International Championship.

The hate between the two is real, and it was made clear by Bailey in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The former TNA star said:

Ad

“And Ricochet, I think, is incredibly talented, one of the most influential high flyers of our generation, but I think that his lack of success in AEW, the reason he isn't a champion, is because he's been too focused on trolling and not focused enough on winning, so I mean the best thing I can say is just get out of the way at Dynasty, and if he stays out of my way and I can get my foot across the head of Kenny Omega, I will become International Champion.”

That is a shot at Ricochet, and it just goes to show the kind of disdain between the two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.