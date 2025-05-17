AEW star issues a serious warning to Death Riders member following Dynamite

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has issued a serious warning to a member of The Death Riders following Dynamite. This sets up a nice bout on Collision this week.

Hobbs showed up on Dynamite Beach Break during Jon Moxley’s match against Samoa Joe. He initially came out to ensure that there were no shenanigans from The Death Riders. However, he was involved in a scuffle with none other than Wheeler Yuta during the fracas that closed the night.

Following their scuffle, a match between the two stars was made for AEW Collision Beach Break this Saturday. Acknowledging that match and the announcement, Powerhouse Hobbs wrote a threatening message to the member of The Death Riders and said:

“I’m finnnnnna beat yo a***.”

That is as resounding a message as one can get and it just goes to show how fed up the AEW roster is with The Death Riders and Jon Moxley. The former Blackpool Combat Club has been the top heel faction in the company but now, the stars are beginning to take them on.

Powerhouse Hobbs reveals truth about AEW President Tony Khan

Tony Khan is one of the most passionate names in wrestling and he puts his heart on his sleeve when he talks about his stars. The respect is mutual as most of his employees love him and that is evident in the way they talk about him.

Powerhouse Hobbs was speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Senior Editor Bill Apter when he noted that Tony Khan was a great boss. He said:

“Everybody on the internet has an answer for everything, and you know the internet likes to make us believe that everything we read is true... Tony is a great boss, he definitely helps, he's changed the wrestling business... It makes everybody better. So, definitely a game-changer, a great person. You know, he has given me so many opportunities.”

It is great to see someone stand up publicly for Tony Khan and it just goes to show the great bond the two share.

