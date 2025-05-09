AEW star opens up about the truth about Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has often received criticism for how he manages his company. However, a star on his roster has made a strong statement about the reality.

Powerhouse Hobbs, the star in question, has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion for a considerable period of time. As such, he has been a close observer of how Tony Khan deals with the company and its talent. According to him, Tony's involvement in the wrestling business can only be seen as positive.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs responded to internet criticism aimed at the AEW President and stated:

"Everybody on the internet has an answer for everything, and you know the internet likes to make us believe that everything we read is true... Tony is a great boss, he definitely helps, he's changed the wrestling business... It makes everybody better. So definitely a game-changer, a great person. You know he has given me so many opportunities..." [4:58 onwards]

The AEW star also commented on Adam Copeland's future

Powerhouse Hobbs is quite interested in seeing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage work together again.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, Hobbs talked about how tough Copeland was and how it meant he would eventually return to action. He added:

"I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that."

It remains to be seen what will happen to Adam Copeland in the future in AEW.

