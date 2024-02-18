AEW star issues statement on accusations of faking and lying about an injury

An AEW wrestler has had enough of the rumors surrounding information about his return and took to social media to silence the rumor-mongers once and for all.

That wrestler is Rush, who leads La Faccion Ingobernable, the faction that also includes Dralistico, Preston Vance, and Jose The Assistant. The former CMLL Light Heavyweight Champion made his debut in the Tony Khan-owned company in 2022, aligning with his former partner, Andrade El Idolo.

Last year, he participated in the Continental Classic Tournament and was part of the Gold League. He recently posted about rumors swirling around his status on X/Twitter and silenced all tales of him leaving the Jacksonville-based company.

"I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW. Stop posting b******t for f*****g likes. I don’t ever lie about injuries."

Rush left nothing to the imagination while slamming rumors of him leaving AEW [From: Rush's X account]

It seems Rush is going all out to ensure all rumors around him and his current status are silenced once and for all.

Rush commented on Mark Ruffalo's post after Ruffalo achieved the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Rush commented on The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo seemingly copying the faction's celebration pose after the latter posted a picture of himself celebrating his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in a familiar manner.

"Congratulations @MarkRuffalo, I see you like to celebrate in Ingobernable style," Rush posted.

Ruffalo had earlier posted:

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. This star is not only mine, but for everyone who’s been a part of my life."

It does look like Rush is leaving no stone unturned to ensure all eyes are on him in the wrestling world, as well as interacting with his fans online.

