AEW star issues a statement amid heartbreaking injury hiatus: "This isn't goodbye"

A popular AEW star has been dealing with an injury for a while. Amid a hiatus, she has made a tough decision to disconnect with her audience to begin her healing process.The aforementioned star, who is a rising talent in AEW, is Red Velvet. She has been a part of the promotion since 2020 and was regularly competing in its sister brand, ROH. She was the reigning ROH Women's World TV Champion until she suffered a neck injury on June 22 in a match against Kira. This led to Red Velvet relinquishing her title.Now she has taken to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt post, revealing some heartbreaking news at the same time. Velvet stated that she was taking a break from her social media to put her focus entirely on her recovery process.“Right now, I’m navigating through an injury that’s forced me to pause and truly listen to my body. As much as I’d love to stay connected online, I’ve realized that the healing I need physically, mentally, and emotionally requires me to step away from social media for a bit.”Furthermore, the former ROH champion assured the fans that it was not goodbye, but some time off to come back stronger and write the next chapter of her life, which she promised was going to be special.“This isn’t goodbye, it’s just a necessary moment to reset, rebuild, and return stronger than ever. I’ve always believed that there’s power in the comeback, and trust me… the next chapter is going to be something special. I’ll be back when the time is right. Until then, keep spreading love, stay inspired, and never stop believing in the bounce back.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Red Velvet thanked the fans for their supportIn the same post, Red Velvet made a special mention to all the fans who took the time to check on her and showed support during this tough time.“To all my amazing fans, supporters, and every single person who’s taken the time to check in on me thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love, messages, and energy have meant more than you know.”With the popular AEW star stepping away for now, it remains to be seen when she will be medically cleared to return to in-ring action and also resume her social media shenanigans.