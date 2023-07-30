AEW star Jack Perry has sent an ominous message to a WWE veteran

The reigning FTW champion, Jack Perry, recently took to Twitter with a thinly-veiled threat directed at a former WWE name.

While traditionally known as one of AEW's biggest babyfaces, Jack Perry's heel turn after his defeat at Forbidden Door 2023 caught everyone off-guard. His ensuing rivalry with Hook made for intense competition, ending with Perry taking down the former FTW Champion's undefeated streak.

Jungle Boy's heel persona and bold words have brought him into the crosshairs of Jerry Lynn. On last week's Dynamite, Jerry Lynn teased coming out of retirement to face Jack Perry in a match, given the fact that Lynn hasn't wrestled since 2013. It remains to be seen whether he can take down the formidable FTW champion.

Ahead of their match, Perry took to Twitter to post a threat for the WWE veteran.

"Enjoy your weekend @itsjerrylynn ⌛"

Jerry Lynn was part of WWE for a brief amount of time in 1997 before leaving the company to join ECW. He returned to Stanford-based company in 2001 but was released the following year due to a knee injury.

Jack Perry has been quite vocal ahead of the face-off. It remains to be seen how the match will turn out.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam has praised Jack Perry's heel persona

While some fans believe Jack's heel work leaves much to be desired, Rob Van Dam believes the reigning FTW champion is quite skilled.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind Podcast, the veteran explained his thought process:

"He [Jack Perry] had everybody listening to him, you know, smooth. Wasn’t screaming like, ‘I’m gonna rip your head off,’ you know? But it was still getting heat and he just was comfortable, took his time. So I was impressed with that." [From 24:40 - 24:53]

The approval of Rob Van Dam should certainly boost the confidence of the young star.

What do you make of Jack Perry's new heel personality? Sound off in the comments section below!

