"You just got here" - AEW star Jade Cargill intensifies her feud with former WWE Superstar

The Twitter war between AEW star Jade Cargill and former WWE Superstar Athena shows no signs of settling down anytime soon, it seems.

Ever since the Fallen Goddess (formerly known as Ember Moon) debuted in AEW, she has been very confrontational with the TBS Champion. Athena fought Kiera Hogan in a grueling fight, ultimately taking down The Baddies member.

Cargill took yet another massive shot at the new All Elite star in a recent series of tweets, addressing her as "Charity."

"You just got here Charity. When I’m done with you back of the line you go 😎😘"

You can check out the full tweet here:

While Cargill has Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet as part of the Baddies faction, the Fallen Goddess has aligned herself with Kris Statlander and Anna Jay. Judging by the intense Twitter war still raging between them, it seems they are in for a tough feud in the future.

Fans seem excited for the upcoming war between the two AEW stars

With a big feud in the works between Jade Cargill and Athena, fans were understandably excited in their replies to the former's tweet. Cargill is currently on an incredible 31-0 undefeated streak while also holding the TBS Championship belt in an iron grip.

Most fans were highly excited in the comments section of Cargill's fiery tweet.

Joongi @Joongi__ @Jade_Cargill Man... This match is gonna be REALLY interesting @Jade_Cargill Man... This match is gonna be REALLY interesting

Xenomorpheus @Xenomorpheus4 @Jade_Cargill She will be begging to join the baddies soon enough. @Jade_Cargill She will be begging to join the baddies soon enough. https://t.co/anZnRhRIR8

Kincaid The Savage @KincaidMajors



Good Luck, Aletha Moon, you're going to need it! @Jade_Cargill In all fairness Aletha, it's YOU that has to prove that you are good as you say you are. Jade is the Champ, her TBS belt speaks for itself.Good Luck, Aletha Moon, you're going to need it! @Jade_Cargill In all fairness Aletha, it's YOU that has to prove that you are good as you say you are. Jade is the Champ, her TBS belt speaks for itself.Good Luck, Aletha Moon, you're going to need it! https://t.co/ZM6n3rmOmM

So far, Cargill has defeated formidable opponents like Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, and Marina Shafir. On the other hand, Athena made an impression right from her time in WWE, allowing her to receive a hero's welcome on her debut in Tony Khan's Promotion.

While the TBS Champion has undoubtedly built a reputation as a fierce fighter, Athena may prove to be the biggest threat to her streak yet. AEW fans will have to stay tuned to see who will prevail in their battle in the future.

