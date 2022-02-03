"Those three to me, I watched growing up" - AEW star names Chyna and 2 other Attitude Era legends as inspiration

Jade Cargill is arguably the strongest woman in AEW. It's little surprise to find out that she idolized WWE Attitude Era legends like Chyna, Jazz and Jacqueline Moore growing up.

Jade Cargill has enjoyed an astronomical rise in her first year with AEW. Not only has she amassed 26 straight victories without defeat, she also defeated Ruby Soho to become the inaugural TBS Champion. She also holds big wins over the likes of Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa.

- Jade Cargill “Watching Chyna really put a lot of confidence in myself because when she walked on the stage, she had a presence about herself that was so assured.— And she looked damn good. It was undeniable.- Jade Cargill https://t.co/FfaPI8l3dV

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Jade Cargill revealed the three women she watched growing up.

"Jackie [Jacqueline Moore] and Chyna were my two. I love jazz as well," she said. "She's a kick-ass woman. She's a force to be reckoned with as well. So, those three to me, I watched growing up."

She also touched on trying out for WWE and how the experience lit a fire within her and motivated her to pursue professional wrestling.

"So after my tryout, it kind of just lit a fire in me and I loved it," she said. "I was like, 'You know what? Damn, I can really do this. This is fun, I'm enjoying it.' Of course, it hurts, all the bumps, but I enjoyed it. And once I start something, I don't put anything down."

AEW's Jade Cargill claims she's obsessed with wrestling

Jade Cargill, during the same interview, stated that she is a perfectionist and will stop at nothing to achieve greatness in AEW.

"I'm a perfectionist. So I want to just be great at it. I'm enjoying it. I knew once I started I wasn't going to stop. Once I'm obsessed with something, I'm really obsessed with it. And I'm very obsessed right now with wrestling."

Considering she entered the wrestling business fairly recently, her quick growth can be seen as extraordinary. She has developed a presence and character that sets her apart. With the likes of QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes and Bryan Danielson assisting her with the technical aspects, her in-ring ability should only rise as well.

