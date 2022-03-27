AEW star names The Rock and Chyna among her favourite wrestlers

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently revealed The Rock and the late Chyna as her dream opponents.

Chyna was one of the biggest female superstars during the Attitude Era. The Hall of Famer is a former Women's Champion and a two-time Intercontinental Champion. On the other hand, The Rock is a former ten-time world champion and has since transcended into Hollywood superstardom.

During her Complex Unsanctioned appearance, Cargill said that Chyna was her number one dream match. The TBS Champion added that she also wants to face The Rock in an inter-gender match.

"If I could do inter-gender matches, probably a couple of them I would do. But if The Rock ever wanted to come over and get a piece of this and get his a– beat, I would love to get The Rock. Don’t make that clickbait, but I would love to. I’m pretty sure it’s a lot, and just having one match with him, I would learn that would take years to learn. But yeah, those are some dream matches. But the late Chyna would be the number one dream match. I probably would cry," Cargill said [H/T - WrestlingInc]

What is Jade Cargill up to in AEW so far?

Jade Cargill has been dominant ever since she stepped foot in AEW in 2020. She has scored victories over several stars such as current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, The Bunny and Ruby Soho.

Recently, she faced Tay Conti at the Revolution 2022 event for the TBS Championship on March 6, 2022. She came out victorious after applying the Jaded submission, making her streak go to 29-0.

During Dynamite's "St. Patrick's Day Slam," Cargill issued a challenge to the women's locker room during a backstage segment with her manager, "Smart" Mark Sterling.

On the following Dynamite, she was featured in another backstage segment with Sterling. The TBS Champion is planning to celebrate as she already anticipates her 30th win.

