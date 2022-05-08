×
Create
Notifications

"That lit a fire" - AEW star shares backstage details of interaction with Shaquille O'neal

Shaquille O&#039;Neal wrestled in AEW in 2021
Shaquille O'Neal wrestled in AEW in 2021
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 08, 2022 12:25 PM IST
News

Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently shared what NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal said to her backstage during their time together.

Cargill and O'Neal teamed up on the March 3, 2021, special episode of AEW Dynamite called The Crossroads. The duo defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in mixed tag team action.

Speaking on The Zaslow Show, the TBS Champion said that teaming up with the NBA legend was an absolute honor. She added that having to talk to the former MVP was a blessing.

"It was a dream come true. This is a man that everybody watched growing up. I think every commercial break, you see an advertisement for this man. For me to even be in the same room and share conversation, share a ring with this man, was a blessing in disguise," Cargill said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Cargill added that O'Neal told her that entertainment was his forte, and he didn't want to be disappointed. The TBS Champion said that it was a surreal moment for her, and she knew that it was her chance to make a mark.

"Who gets a debut match with Shaquille O’Neal on prime-time TV? I remember before going out, I said ‘you ready?’ He looked at me and said ‘no. Are you ready? This is my world. I work in entertainment. Are you ready? Don’t embarrass me.’ That lit a fire under my a**. It was a surreal moment. This is a moment when people can see me. This is the time for me to make my mark.”
🚨 IT'S HAPPENING 🚨 @SHAQ and @Jade_Cargill vs @CodyRhodes and @Thee_Red_Velvet is the opening match on #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dRUNSqLN6l

Since her first win alongside O'Neal last year, Cargill is undefeated with a 30-0 streak.

What is Jade Cargill up to in AEW recently?

On the April 29 edition of AEW Rampage, Cargill teamed up with former nemesis Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan as part of The Baddies. They defeated the trio of Skye Blue, Trish Adora, and Willow Nightingale.

The week before on Rampage, Cargill successfully retained her TBS Title by defeating Marina Shafir for her 30th consecutive win.

Great main event match between Jade Cargill and Marina Shafir on Rampage for the TBS Championship. Jade retains and is now officially 30-0 YESSIR.🔥🔥🔥 #AEWRampage https://t.co/GE2PzcEHzZ

As of right now, she has no scheduled opponent or contender for her TBS Championship. It will be interesting to see who she will defend the title against in the weeks to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on O'Neal's statements to Cargill? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी