AEW star Jake Atlas arrested over domestic battery charges

AEW star Jake Atlas was arrested on May 23, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, due to a domestic assault against his long-time partner.

Atlas debuted in AEW Dark Tapings on December 28, 2021, when he defeated Serpentico. Post-match, he and Tony Khan had a handshake, signaling the former's signing in the company. He has been out of action since January due to a torn ACL that he suffered during a match against Adam Cole on Rampage.

According to PWInsider, Atlas (real name Kenny Marquez) was drinking at Big Daddy's Roadhouse on May 22. He called his partner at 10 PM EST to pick him up, but when the victim instructed him to go home, he told the latter to stay and drink with him instead.

The former WWE star also wanted his partner to go to his friend's house for an intimate moment, but it led to a “verbal argument" upon refusal. The report claimed Atlas became physically aggressive towards his partner, but a witness stepped in to break the attack and even convinced him to cool down.

Eventually, the victim took Atlas to his apartment to “sleep it off.” However, the latter charged again, resulting in a scratch on his partner's left forearm and a torn top tank this time.

Police eventually arrived when Atlas refused to leave the apartment he and his partner shared. When given a chance to give his side, he just "spoke badly" about the victim, thus placing him under arrest at exactly 12:57 AM.

AEW star Jake Atlas eventually got released from jail

After being arrested, Atlas signed a no-contact order agreeing to have no communication with his partner and stay away 500 feet.

He was eventually released on May 23 but is set to appear in Orange County, Florida court for a trial on June 28. He will be officially arraigned at 7:30 AM.

K.C. Richards @thelinedrive Worth noting to those who don’t know, and can’t find the original story with full details on the Jake Atlas Duke Hudson, is that some penal code definitions of domestic violence includes roommates. The nature of the relationship being irrelevant as long as they share a space. Worth noting to those who don’t know, and can’t find the original story with full details on the Jake Atlas Duke Hudson, is that some penal code definitions of domestic violence includes roommates. The nature of the relationship being irrelevant as long as they share a space. https://t.co/jqpwUSkdgu

With how things transpired, it will be interesting to see how the arrest will affect Jake's All Elite Wrestling career moving forward. The Jacksonville-based company hasn't responded to the matter as of this moment.

