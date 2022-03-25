"We just understood each other" - AEW star opens up about relationship with Jungle Boy

AEW star Jake Atlas spoke about his special friendship with Jungle Boy while traveling together during their time on the independent circuit.

Atlas officially signed for All Elite Wrestling back in January this year and has faced Adam Cole. Unfortunately, the former suffered an ACL tear in that match and has been sidelined.

Atlas appeared on Highspot Superstore's Turbo Tuesday, where he spoke about his relationship with one half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy. He described their friendship as very "soulmate-like."

Here's what Atlas had to say:

“We used to travel so much from California to Northern, to San Francisco. Obviously, we’re both from L.A. and I think our bond just started there. Like, it’s a six/seven-hour drive there and back and there was just something that we — like, it’s so cliche. He’s probably never heard me say this word. It’s very soulmate-like, like just as least in wrestling." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

He also said their understanding of each other made the wrestling better.

“We just understood each other and had the same, kind of, values and kind of the same systems coming from completely different backgrounds. But still understood who we were as people before the wrestling part of it, and I think that just made the wrestling better," Atlas said. - [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

You can check out the entire segment here:

Jake Atlas was last in action on AEW Rampage

On the January 7, 2022 edition of Rampage, Jake Atlas made his television debut against one of the promotion's top stars in Adam Cole.

Atlas gave an impressive performance against the former NXT champion. However, things went downhill for the former as he suffered an ACL tear during the bout. He has been sidelined ever since.

Atlas is a very talented wrestler and could be one of AEW's brightest stars when he comes back. Perhaps, he and Adam Cole could clash again without Atlas' injury holding them back.

Edited by Angana Roy