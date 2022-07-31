"I wouldn't take another step" - AEW star Jake Hager opens up about his WWE Money in the Bank victory 

AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member Jake Hager recently opened up about his WWE Money in the Bank ladder match win at WrestleMania 26.

Hager competed in the high-stakes bout against Christian Cage, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Evan Bourne, Kane, Kofi Kingston, Matt Hardy, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. The AEW star emerged victorious after he hit Cage with the briefcase and unhooked it. He cashed in his contract on Chris Jericho back in April 2010 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

During his virtual signing session with Captain's Corner, Hager said the match was "so much fun." He also unveiled one secret from that night:

“It was so much fun. It was cool, and it had so many good wrestlers in there that like all worked to make me look great in it … Little known secret, I was terrified at the top of the ladder, yeah. I wouldn’t take another step,” said Hager. [H/T WrestlingInc]

AEW star Jake Hager praises Claudio Castagnoli for his world championship win

During the same session with Captain's Corner, Hager spoke about facing his former stablemate Claudio Castagnoli in All Elite Wrestling. He added that it was a "cool twist" that they got to lock horns in the Blood & Guts match.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member then congratulated Castagnoli for winning the ROH World Championship against Jonathan Gresham at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

"It’s just too bad he had to get in my way and we had to punch each other in the face again but, it’s cool to see [he’s] the new ROH Champion, World Champion. Guess I got my foot in my mouth. Said he’d never be a world champion and now he is one. You know, good for him. Stay out of my face Claudio," said Hager.

𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 🏴‍☠️ @patcheschance “We the people!” chants for Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager on #AEWDynamite . Dutch Mantell, former “Real Americans” manager, had hoped to attend but he’s busy working out a deal with the FBI for his role on January 6th with Jake and Jeri- “We the people!” chants for Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager on #AEWDynamite. Dutch Mantell, former “Real Americans” manager, had hoped to attend but he’s busy working out a deal with the FBI for his role on January 6th with Jake and Jeri- https://t.co/7z1sLlL7xf

While Hager seems to respect the Swiss star, it will be interesting to see if he challenges him for the ROH World Championship in the foreseeable future.

