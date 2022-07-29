"I got my foot in my mouth" - Former WWE world champion reflects on wrestling Claudio Castagnoli in AEW

Former WWE World Champion and current member of AEW's Jericho Appreciation Society, Jake Hager, recently gave his honest opinion about fellow former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli also becoming All Elite.

During their time in WWE, Claudio (then known as Cesaro) and Hager (FKA Jack Swagger) were in a tag team called 'The Real Americans.' Managed by Zeb Colter (AKA Dutch Mantel), the duo unsuccessfully challenged for the tag team titles. Their association ended after Cesaro won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30.

During a virtual signing session with Captain's Corner, Jake Hager reflected on his friend's AEW debut, speaking about how cool it was that they got to face off during Blood & Guts.

Hager also spoke of Castagnoli's debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, saying that the loud ovation from the crowd showed how much the fans wanted to see Claudio compete inside the squared circle:

"What a cool twist of fate for our paths to intertwine at Blood & Guts like that [Hager said about him and Claudio Castagnoli]. You heard the audience when he came out at Forbidden Door. The wrestling universe, whatever you wanna call it has been dying to have some more Claudio," Hager said.

He also congratulated his former WWE stablemate for winning his first world championship after beating Jonathan Gresham at ROH: Death Before Dishonor:

"It’s just too bad he had to get in my way and we had to punch each other in the face again but, it’s cool to see [he’s] the new ROH Champion, World Champion. Guess I got my foot in my mouth. Said he’d never be a world champion and now he is one. You know, good for him. Stay out of my face Claudio," Hager added. (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Jake Hager stunned Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite earlier this week

After an absence since Double or Nothing 2022, Bryan Danielson returned to Dynamite this week and faced JAS member Daniel Garcia in singles action.

Danielson looked worse for wear after a shotgun dropkick attempt in the middle of the match, after which Garcia dominated the bout. However, near the end of the match, Danielson looked like he had recovered and was set to finish Garcia off.

Jake Hager played a crucial part after this. Appearing from under the ring, he grabbed Danielson's leg, giving Garcia the chance to hit the former WWE World Champion with a piledriver.

Garcia then forced Danielson to pass out in his submission hold, picking up one of the biggest wins of his career. However, this win wouldn't have been possible without timely intervention from Jake Hager.

