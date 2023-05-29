AEW star Jeff Hardy reportedly injured

AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view's buy-in featured a rather visible botch by Jeff Hardy in the initial moments itself. However, a recent report suggests that the veteran star's injury was responsible for the misstep.

The Charismatic Enigma has had a shaky run in the Jacksonville-based promotion ever since his debut, as he was arrested under a DUI offense in June last year. As a result, he was taken off the show as the legal proceedings got more complicated. It was only after he had gone through rehabilitation and served his sentence that he made his return to pro wrestling earlier this year in April.

At the Double or Nothing during his match against the Gunns and Ethan page, Jeff was seen trying to execute a signature turnbuckle move, the Whisper in the Wind. However, one of his feet missed the top rope and led to him tumbling down.

L_a_divall @luke_divall Jeff Hardy shouldn’t be wrestling anymore. Jeff Hardy shouldn’t be wrestling anymore. https://t.co/NVISv4RGiA

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Jeff possibly suffered a leg injury that caused the botch.

“I think Jeff might have hurt his knee because right before, right before the spot where he fell off the ropes, I thought that. I thought that he had hurt his knee, then he climbed the ropes right afterward and just fell off the ropes and that was it. And then he laid on the ground, for a long period of time. And then he came back, and he did the finish. He was limping a little bit on the finish when he did the move where he jumps off mats back and everything like that and then the finish ended up being A Twist of Fate by Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy and then The Red Rum by Hook. Ethan Page took all those moves and Ethan Page submitted and I thought the match went too long. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Many fans seemingly want the AEW star to retire following his botch

While Jeff Hardy has had an illustrious career in the pro-wrestling business, a number of fans believe it's time for him to hang up his boots.

After his match at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, several Twitter posts indicated the general opinion that the Charismatic Enigma was no longer at the peak of his career. Given the circumstances, many think that it is best for the AEW veteran quit the business on his own terms.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jeff in his career.

Do you think Jeff Hardy should retire in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes