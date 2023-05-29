"It’s time for him to retire", "Give him HOF induction" - Fans disappointed as Jeff Hardy makes embarrassing botch at AEW Double or Nothing 

Wrestling fans are a tad bit flustered after seeing AEW star Jeff Hardy's horrendous botch at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Matt Hardy has been feuding with Ethan Page and the rest of The Firm for a few months. A few weeks ago, the Charismatic Enigma made a shocking return to help his brother out.

It was reported that Jeff Hardy was still recovering from eye surgery and thus was not cleared to wrestle. Despite that, the former WWE Champion competed in a tornado tag team match that took place inside the Hardy Compound.

Having won the match, the Hardys were confident that they were done with The Firm. But Ethan Page wanted a rematch, and this time inside a ring. He joined forces with Colten and Austin Gunn, and thus a six-man tag team match was made for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The match took place on the event's Buy-In show. During the bout, Jeff Hardy looked to hit the Twist of Fate on Austin Gunn, but it didn't go as planned as he seemingly twisted his ankle. He tried to recover and hit the Whisper in the Wind, but disaster struck when he slipped and fell from the top rope.

Fans were upset and worried for the health of the Charismatic Enigma. They advised him to hang up his boots and retire from pro wrestling. You can check out some of these reactions below:

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 I’m sorry Jeff I love you but it’s time to hang it up. I’m sorry Jeff I love you but it’s time to hang it up. https://t.co/cXJR4baivV

Jacob @Jacob71888 @AdamGoldberg28 I love Jeff , but he just needs to retire at this point . Or take a break for a few years , comes back on a part time schedule with a different style . Even the 2nd option , would do so much for him cause he’s just letting his body and his mind just rest and heal @AdamGoldberg28 I love Jeff , but he just needs to retire at this point . Or take a break for a few years , comes back on a part time schedule with a different style . Even the 2nd option , would do so much for him cause he’s just letting his body and his mind just rest and heal

Some fans suggested that he receive a Hall of Fame induction and spend his days in peace.

Jeff Hardy teased his retirement on AEW Dynamite

A couple of weeks after making his return, the former WWE Superstar showed up on AEW Dynamite to address the crowd. During the promo segment, Hardy hinted at the fact that he does not have a lot left in his career and is thus nearing retirement.

"I think the smartest thing for me to do is retire from screwing up. I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low. I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail," Jeff Hardy said.

In tonight's match at AEW Double or Nothing, despite the scary botch, the Charismatic Enigma managed to recover well. In the end, he helped his brother and Hook to pick up the win.

After a couple of Twist of Fates from Jeff and Matt Hardy on All Ego Ethan Page, Hook locked in the Red Rum, forcing Page to tap out.

Do you think it is time for Hardy to retire? Let us know in the comments section below.

