Huge update on Jeff Hardy's in-ring status after surprising Dynamite return - Reports 

The wrestling world was treated to a surprise return on Wednesday night. It was former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite. A report recently emerged shedding light on his next chapter.

Last night, The Firm attacked Matt Hardy and Isaiah Cassidy. FTW Champion Hook came out for the save but was unsuccessful. Then out came The Charismatic Enigma, making his return to the promotion after 319 days.

Hardy was suspended from the promotion following his DUI arrest. His court hearing came to an end a few weeks ago. The former WWE Champion escaped jail time but had to pay a hefty fine and did have to undergo rehab.

Jeff Hardy recently underwent eye surgery. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, The Charismatic Enigma is still recovering from the said surgery. He will not be able to compete in matches. Therefore, for the next few weeks, AEW has some alternate plans for the former WWE Champion to ensure he does not wrestle.

Matt Hardy provides an update on his brother and former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy's recent surgery

During a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former RAW Tag Team Champion spoke about his brother's surgery. He mentioned that he's recovering and had recently gone away on a personal vacation.

"He just had some eye surgery, and he's recovering, probably a few weeks out from being fully physical, but hopefully, sooner than later, he'll be up for doing physical stuff again. He did sneak away with his family and go on a little vacation for a few days, which is nice. He's in a really good place in life and I think he's very happy where he's at," Matt Hardy said. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

The Charismatic Enigma took to his Instagram to thank his fans for supporting him following his surprise return.

What was your reaction to seeing Jeff Hardy back at AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes