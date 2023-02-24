AEW's Jeff Hardy escapes jail time as DUI case officially ends; license suspended with a hefty fine 

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy's DUI case has reportedly come to an end.

The Charismatic Enigma has faced multiple issues with the law. Prior to his latest case, he had been arrested twice for Driving Under the Influence.

Back in June 2022, the former WWE Champion was arrested for Driving Under the Influence for the third time in the past ten years. The arrest took place in Volusia County, Florida. It is to be noted that Hardy's driver's license was suspended following his second DUI arrest.

Jeff Hardy's hearing has been postponed on multiple occasions. It has now been reported that the case has been officially closed.

According to the Figure Four Online report, Hardy submitted a written plea to Nolo Contendere (plea of no contest) for all his charges on Thursday, February 23. This past Monday, February 21, a motion to suppress the breath test results was filed. According to the motion, the breath test results were claimed to be unreliable as it did not comply with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Despite pleading to a no contest to all charges, Hardy was still charged for driving with a suspended license. The case was closed with the AEW star's license being suspended for an additional ten years and he was also fined a total of $4586. He will also need to go to a rehabilitation program as well.

Jeff Hardy opened up on his WWE release

The former WWE Champion was released from the promotion back in 2021. It was reported that Jeff Hardy was drunk at a live show, and he refused rehab and was therefore released.

Hardy then later made his AEW debut in 2022. He was also a guest on Talk is Jericho podcast. During the show, The Charismatic Enigma shared details on his release from the Stamford-based promotion. Hardy mentioned that WWE believed in another person and thus he was released.

"It all comes down to this: The guy that I was reporting to made that decision, and they trusted him over me. Because he’s a professional, as far as recovering sobriety. It took forever to get [the drug results] back," Jeff Hardy said.

Hardy is still suspended from AEW and Tony Khan has not yet given any update on his return to the promotion.

