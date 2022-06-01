"They trusted him over me" - Jeff Hardy discloses exactly what went wrong between him and WWE

Jeff Hardy initially established himself within WWE alongside his brother, Matt. The Charismatic Enigma has finally revealed that his release from the promotion was due to someone else's word being weighed against his.

Jeff Hardy has a known history of struggling with drug abuse. Jeff's sobriety became an issue again when WWE suddenly released the star after they claimed he refused to go to rehab.

During his interview on Talk is Jericho, the veteran briefly touched on what exactly happened when WWE released him.

"It all comes down to this: The guy that I was reporting to made that decision, and they trusted him over me. Because he’s a professional, as far as recovering sobriety. It took forever to get [the drug results] back," Hardy revealed. (15:55 onwards)

Hardy has had quite an illustrious career in wrestling so far, garnering a massive fan following along the way. Jeff Hardy has always been an inspiration to fans due to being a different but exciting character, which is likely why he's called The Charismatic Enigma.

Jeff Hardy will miss AEW Dynamite this week due to nagging injuries

A recent report from Dave Meltzer at Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that the star was not a 100% fit when he wrestled at Double or Nothing. Meltzer pointed out that Hardy had not yet recovered from the considerable damage he suffered during his clash with Darby Allin.

Jeff was initially meant to team up with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage alongside his brother Matt. It's currently unclear how long he'll take to recover from his injuries, but hopefully the star will be back soon.

