Further update on pre-trial surrounding Jeff Hardy's third DUI arrest

There has been a major update regarding the pre-trial of Jeff Hardy's third DUI arrest. After being postponed on multiple occasions, there seems to be a final date for the hearing. The date is this Wednesday, the 18th of January and the hearing is set for 8:30 AM.

The Charismatic Enigma has often had to battle his inner demons. In the past ten years, he has been arrested three times for driving under the influence. He was arrested back in June last year in the state of Florida. Not only was he driving under the influence but also was doing so with a suspended license.

Following his second DUI arrest, Jeff Hardy's license was revoked, and was not permitted to drive. Thus, his third arrest was also a violation of his driver's license restrictions. In the state of Florida, a DUI arrest is a felony that is punishable by up to five years of jail time.

After his third arrest, Tony Khan put out a statement mentioning that Hardy would be offered rehab and until he recovers he will be suspended without pay.

Since his arrest, pre-trial hearings have been constantly postponed due to several reasons. During the first hearing, the former WWE Champion pled 'not guilty'. To provide clear-cut evidence, the arresting officers were forced to make the dashcam footage of the arrest public and Jeff Hardy had blood alcohol levels of 0.291 and 0.294.

In a report under PWI's paywall, the next hearing for Hardy's pre-trial is scheduled to be this upcoming Wednesday morning at 8:30 AM. Following the hearing, depositions are scheduled for next week as well.

Matt Hardy provides an update about Jeff Hardy

While speaking on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former ECW World Champion talked about his brother and his recovery. Matt Hardy mentioned that currently, the focus is on Jeff to overcome his demons and they are not concentrating on his return to wrestling.

“He’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward, so that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff, and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later." (H/T: Fightful)

