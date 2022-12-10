Matt Hardy gives an update on Jeff Hardy's status amid AEW absence

AEW star Matt Hardy recently provided a hopeful update on his brother, Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma was arrested in June this year, following allegations of Driving Under the Influence. Owing to this being the third instance of such an arrest in his career, the matter was treated seriously by Tony Khan, which led to Jeff being suspended from AEW indefinitely.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff's brother provided an update on the timeline of his expected return to Tony Khan's promotion.

“He’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward, so that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff, and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later." (H/T: Fightful)

WWE veteran Jim Cornette commented on Jeff Hardy's contract with AEW

With The Charismatic Enigma's abrupt suspension happening just weeks after being signed with AEW, Jim Cornette has questioned whether it makes sense to remove him from the roster.

Jeff Hardy has a history of alcohol abuse, which has made him fall out of favor with many people before. Despite these issues, he has enjoyed an almost cult-like fan following. Speaking about his latest arrest, however, Jim Cornette had some harsh things to say on his Drive Thru podcast.

"So I don't- and we don't know what his current contractual situation is, I assume whatever contract he signed at the start is still in effect, but with all this, that's gone on, did Tony just say you know maybe this isn't working out? Who knows. I don't know that it's, you know it may be worth it business-wise, I mean my God, who else have they got that can even get the interest that Jeff can get but is it best for Jeff?" Cornette said. (1:02-1:34)

It remains to be seen when he will make his return to AEW.

