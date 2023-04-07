Update on Jeff Hardy's recovery following surgery and AEW absence

AEW star Matt Hardy recently provided an update on his brother Jeff and his potential return to action.

The Charismatic Enigma has been out of action for quite a while now following his DUI arrest last year. He was subsequently suspended by Tony Khan, who stated that Jeff Hardy must complete a rehabilitation program and maintain sobriety to be brought back into the company.

On the latest edition of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy stated that Jeff is currently doing well and is expected to be back in action soon.

"He just had some eye surgery, and he's recovering, probably a few weeks out from being fully physical, but hopefully, sooner than later, he'll be up for doing physical stuff again. He did sneak away with his family and go on a little vacation for a few days, which is nice. He's in a really good place in life and I think he's very happy where he's at. It makes me very proud of him and it also fills me with joy that he's happy with where he's happy in life." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Konnan recently talked about whether Jeff Hardy should be brought back to AEW

While The Charismatic Enigma may soon be ready for action, Konnan believes Tony Khan should be cautious about putting the superstar back in the ring.

Speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran stated that it was necessary to assess the situation and see if Jeff should be brought back into the AEW ring.

"But as far as bringing him back, I would definitely have to see where his head is at... I just want to see what he's learned, you know, and I'd probably talk to his rehab counselors to see where his head is at. And he's done so much for this business, he's a pro when it comes to his job, I would like to use him, but he would have to convince me, you know." [2:13 - 2:38]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for AEW star Jeff Hardy.

