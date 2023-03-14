Konnan wants 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to turn heel after potential AEW return

Professional wrestling veteran Konnan has expressed his desire for former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy to turn heel if and when he returns to AEW following suspension.

Hardy has been suspended indefinitely since June 2022 after being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). While his case has since been resolved with a plea deal, he will still serve time in jail and have his driver's license suspended for a decade.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' it 100, Konnan discussed bringing Jeff Hardy back to AEW and suggested that turning him into a heel could be a good idea.

Konnan explained that Hardy has always been expected to take unnecessary bumps, which could take a toll on him given his age:

"I would just turn that heel, because as a nice guy, nice guys always get over sooner or later, and a lot. He's probably got a lot of pent-up aggression, you know, from people that have wronged him, and he could dip into that and not have to fly, because now he's a heel, and he could do one or two cool moves because he's still a legend," he said. [1:51 - 2:11]

However, Konnan also noted that he wanted to make sure that Hardy genuinely learned from his mistakes before bringing him back:

"But as far as bringing him back, I would definitely have to see where his head is at... I just want to see what he's learned, um, you know, and I'd probably talk to his rehab counselors to see where his head is at. And he's done so much for this business, he's a pro when it comes to his job, I would like to use him, but he would have to convince me, you know." [2:13 - 2:38]

AEW star Matt Hardy talks about Jeff Hardy's return

Jeff Hardy has been absent from AEW since his third DUI arrest in June 2022. According to Matt Hardy, Jeff wants redemption and is not done with All Elite Wrestling.

Hardy discussed his brother Jeff Hardy's potential return to AEW on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Although Matt isn't sure when Jeff will return, he expects him to return to the promotion.

"I think we’ll see it again. In what capacity? I’m not sure of that right now I can’t speak [on that], but I do think he wants to redeem himself. I think that’s very important to him. He’s looking for redemption.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

It remains to be seen how AEW will handle Jeff's return, but his brother and tag team partner, Matt, seems supportive and optimistic about his future in the company.

