"He's looking for redemption" - Matt Hardy isn't ruling out 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's return to AEW

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on the potential return of a former WWE World Champion to AEW. The star was none other than Matt's brother Jeff Hardy.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from AEW since his third DUI arrest back in June last year.

Earlier this year, Hardy's case was closed after he pleaded a no contest as the breath test results reportedly did not comply with the laws of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jeff Hardy was charged with driving with a suspended license and thus his driver's license was suspended for an additional ten years and was fined over $4000.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former ECW Champion shared his thoughts about the Charismatic Enigma. Hardy said that his brother wants to get redemption and he felt that the former WWE World Champion was not done with AEW.

“My gut thinks he wants to, my gut thinks he wants to redeem himself. It’s not going to be instantaneous. Once again, we haven’t talked about stuff, and he’s still having, he’s taking care of some physical issues that he’s been dealing with right now. So I think, I don’t think we’ve seen Jeff appear on AEW television for the last time," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Matt Hardy also mentioned that he was not certain about when his brother would return, but he is expecting him to return to AEW.

"I think we’ll see it again. In what capacity? I’m not sure of that right now I can’t speak [on that], but I do think he wants to redeem himself. I think that’s very important to him. He’s looking for redemption.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Matt Hardy shared Jeff Hardy's reaction to being released from WWE

In 2021, The Charismatic Enigma was released from WWE following rumors that he was under the influence during a live event. A few months later, Jeff Hardy shed some light on the details of his release. He mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion assumed that he was on drugs but he claimed to have not been consuming any drugs at the time.

On his podcast, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the release and what his brother's mindset was at the time. The former ECW Champion mentioned that prior to Jeff's release, he was in good headspace. Hardy felt that his brother seemed like was in WWE just to put over the other guys.

"I feel like mentally, he felt like he was just kind of being used to put other guys over at that time, and not necessarily—just like jobs that didn’t make sense,” Matt Hardy said.

There is still no news on Jeff Hardy's return date as he is currently still under suspension.

Do you think the Charismatic Enigma will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

