"I'm ready to go" – Jeff Hardy provides details of his WWE departure

Jeff Hardy said the night of his 'erratic behaviour' was because he finished his 'heat' and felt he was ready to leave.

Fans saw Jeff's AEW debut and are aware he got released from WWE in December 2021. It was due to his unwillingness to take a drug test after displaying 'erratic behaviour' at a house show during a match.

Now, Jeff has decided to shed light on what happened that night and believes he felt he got done for the night. On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff pointed out WWE thought he was on drugs when he wasn't:

"Just that night, in Edinburg, Texas, for some reason, I finished my heat, I took the heat and I just said, 'I'm ready to go.' I went over the rail and disappeared into the crowd and, naturally, they think I took something, like drugs or whatever, but I didn't. I mean, if I was that bad, I should've never went out there, is the way I see it. I thought, man, that's just another unpredictable thing I can do and I'll get away with it, but it was more serious than that." (from 1:03:25 to 1:03:50)

Earlier in the podcast, Jeff pointed out he felt like he was on top for some time, and other times, he felt like a ghost. Essentially, he didn't feel wanted by the system. It'll be interesting how The Hardys' AEW run will look with all that aside.

Matt and Jeff Hardy beat Private Party in their first AEW match

With The Hardys together again in AEW, they competed this past week on Dynamite and took on Private Party. This match resulted from Jeff debuting last week and saving his brother from a beatdown by his former stable, the AFO.

The crowd lapped up the joy of seeing both Hardy Boys back in action, with Jeff getting the pin with a Swanton Bomb. After the match, the AFO tried to attack The Hardys only for Sting & Darby Allin to make the save. This storyline seems to be moving, and it'll be interesting to see how things evolve in the next few weeks.

Edited by Abhinav Singh