3-time WWE World Champion shockingly returns to AEW Dynamite after 319 days

After nearly 11 months away from AEW, a former WWE World Champion made a surprising return on Dynamite this week.

The star in question is none other than Jeff Hardy. While his debut appearance in the company was heralded by fans as one of the biggest signings in 2022, Jeff did not have much of a run in AEW. His last match saw him teaming up with Matt Hardy to defeat the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing last year. However, he was suspended soon afterwards for being arrested due to DUI.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Matt Hardy provides an update on the return of Jeff Hardy. Matt Hardy provides an update on the return of Jeff Hardy. https://t.co/aE1ohCwptC

With Jeff Hardy's court case and rehab recently wrapping up, it was only a matter of time before he returned to the ring. This week on Dynamite, he burst into the ring to defend Matt Hardy, Isaiah Cassidy and Hook from the Firm members Big Bill, Ethan Page and Lee Moriarty.

Jeff's return marks the reunion of the Hardy Boyz, one of the most legendary tag teams in the history of pro-wrestling. Given that Matt is no longer associated with the Firm, this leaves him free to get back on the tag team wrestling scene alongside the Charismatic Enigma.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jeff Hardy in AEW.

Do you think the Hardy Boyz should go for the World Tag Team titles? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes