3-time WWE World Champion seemingly teases retirement in AEW

Three-time WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy seems to have teased that he will retire in AEW.

The Charismatic Enigma surprised the wrestling universe by making a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion a couple of weeks ago. Hardy returned to help his brother in the feud with The Firm.

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, the former WWE Champion showed up alongside Matt Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy and addressed the wrestling world for the first time since his return.

The Charismatic Enigma mentioned that he worked hard to return to the ring and also seemingly teased that his final wrestling match will also be in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"I think the smartest thing for me to do is retire from screwing up. I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low. I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail," Jeff Hardy said. [00:33 - 01:02]

Last week, Matt revealed that his brother will be returning to action in a multi-person match against The Firm at the Hardy Compound. The official date of the match is yet to be announced.

Matt Hardy praised the former WWE Champion for working hard toward his AEW return

Following Jeff Hardy's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, Matt went on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, to appreciate his brother's efforts to overcome his demons and make a return to AEW.

Matt wanted the fans to make a judgment for themselves after seeing the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's performance. But he did claim that he believes in his brother.

"Once again, I don't want to sit here and vouch for him. I don't want you to take my word for it. I don't want you to take anyone's word for it. I want you to watch him and follow his actions and then he'll make you a believer if that's what you need. I am confident his actions and his conduct and his behavior will make people believe. He's made me a believer," Matt Hardy said.

Following the promo segment on Rampage, The Firm showed up and attacked the Hardys, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy. Matt took to Twitter to send a warning to Ethan Page and the rest of his faction, claiming that they will pay for their actions.

Are you happy to see the former WWE Champion back in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes