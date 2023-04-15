2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's return match announced in AEW after 10-month absence 

Tonight on AEW Rampage, it was announced that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy will make his return to in-ring action after a ten-month absence.

This past week on Dynamite, the wrestling world went into shock as The Charismatic Enigma made his return to the promotion. He came out to help Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK against the Firm. Jeff Hardy ran out with a steel chair and took out the faction.

This was the first time fans saw the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on television since his driving under the influence arrest. The case had come to a close with Hardy avoiding prison but had to undergo rehab and pay a fine of nearly $5000.

Tonight on AEW Rampage, The Charismatic Enigma spoke for the first time in the form of a backstage interview. During the segment, Matt Hardy revealed that his brother will join his team in the match against The Firm.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion also stated that the match will be inside the Hardy compound, and Stokely Hathaway will also be part of the contest.

“The Hardys are back together and it feels so d*mn good. And I gotta tell you, we are ready for this match against The Firm, where when we win myself and Private Party, we are going to be free of The Firm contract… Where’s this match going to take place? At the Hardy Compound and once and for all we are going to render The Firm obsolete in The Firm Deletion. Delete, delete…,” Matt Hardy said. [00:26 - 01:11]

The official date of the match is yet to be announced. But going by a recent report from Fightful, this match may not be taking place for another couple of weeks since Jeff Hardy is still not medically cleared to compete.

