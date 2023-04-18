"He's made me a believer" - Matt Hardy comments on controversial AEW star's return

WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently commented on the return of a top AEW star. The star in question is his brother Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma made his shocking return to the Jacksonville-based promotion last week. He showed up to help his brother, Private Party's Isaiah Cassidy, and FTW Champion Hook from being taken out by Ethan Page and the rest of The Firm.

During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast episode, the former ECW World Champion shared his honest thoughts on his brother's return. The AEW star mentioned that he did not want to be the one to vouch for him but instead wanted Jeff Hardy's performance to help fans believe in him.

After seeing him on his first night back, Matt Hardy does believe in him.

"Once again, I don't want to sit here and vouch for him. I don't want you to take my word for it. I don't want you to take anyone's word for it. I want you to watch him and follow his actions and then he'll make you a believer if that's what you need. I am confident his actions and his conduct and his behavior will make people believe. He's made me a believer," Matt Hardy said. [H/T SEScoops]

Matt Hardy claims that the fans' reaction to Jeff Hardy's AEW return was a 'magical moment'

During the same podcast, Matt Hardy mentioned that he has traveled with his brother throughout his career and has watched him evolve.

He also mentioned that The Charismatic Enigma has a special connection with his fans, and their reaction upon seeing him return to AEW Dynamite was magical.

"Jeff is one of the few individuals who just has it. Something that's just so extremely special and people are connected to him in such an organic way. The fans reaction to Jeff's return was a 'magical moment,'" said Matt. [H/T SEScoops]

Jeff Hardy's first match since his return was announced on Rampage last week. He will team up with his brother Matt Hardy, Hook, and Isaiah Cassidy to take on The Firm, including Stokely Hathaway at the Hardy Compound.

