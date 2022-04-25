"One of my fav opponents" - AEW star Joey Janela lavishes praise on top luchador

AEW star Joey Janela had nothing but respect and admiration for Mexican luchador Bandido.

Janela's last action in AEW came on an episode of Dark on February 2, 2022, in a defeat to Lee Moriarty. Since then, he has been wrestling in other promotions, most notably Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

The Bad Boy took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message about the Mexican star. He also shared a story about their Battle of Los Angeles 2018 semifinals match, where Bandido came out with the win.

"TBH, @bandidowrestler might be one of my fav opponents. BOLA 2018 I had a broken foot & he didn’t know we were next so he was selling merch he was alerted & we went out and stole the tournament. Last night was no different easiest going most talented dude to wrestle! The best!" Janela wrote.

As Janela mentioned, he and Bandido squared off once again in GCW's The Old Me pay-per-view on April 23, 2022. Janela exacted revenge on Bandido by holding the latter's tights for a roll-up victory.

Joey Janela is set to leave All Elite Wrestling

Since his match against Moriarty on the February 2nd episode of Dark, Joey Janela has been missing from AEW programming. The absence is due to his contract expiring on May 1st this year.

Janela was one of the first wrestlers to get signed with All Elite Wrestling during the promotion's inception in January 2019. Part of his contract was the freedom to allow him to wrestle in other promotions.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “My contract is up on May 1st {2022} And I am gonna have to say no now. I am not interested in signing with AEW. Re-signing with them,"



- Joey Janela

(via interview with Denise Salcedo) “My contract is up on May 1st {2022} And I am gonna have to say no now. I am not interested in signing with AEW. Re-signing with them,"- Joey Janela(via interview with Denise Salcedo) https://t.co/Fu8HSDnR4x

Three years later, he revealed in an interview that he won't be extending his current deal with the company. He admitted that the miscommunication between him and the company was what kept him from re-signing, which he initially wanted in February.

It will be interesting to see where Janela wrestles next on a full-time basis. As of right now, he is making appearances on the independent scene, especially Game Changer Wrestling.

